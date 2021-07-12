TheDeskStand

Hi there, Please watch our video: https://youtu.be/cX2_ZY6JLCE Original DeskStand – Standing Desk is a Sit-Stand desk that's ideal for you and your laptop. Work From Home And Upgrade Your Home Office. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Just add your Laptop, separate Keyboard, a mouse and you're good to go! • Innovative Smartphone/Tablet support slots to keep your devices upright and out of the way • Deep shelving for enhanced usability, more keyboard, mouse and paper space • 10 slot ladder unit for enhanced height adjustability • Can adapt to a sitting position by lowering the bottom shelf • Innovative flat pack design with no screws and bolts for easy storage and transport • Extremely strong, Premium, 18mm Baltic Birch plywood material • Very simple 4 stage slotting assembly • Small top shelf for a single screen or a laptop. • Small top shelf has a hole for laptop ventilation/cooling • JUMBO bottom shelf for a keyboard and mouse The DeskStand™ doesn't just get you on your feet, it helps improve your posture, strengthening your back muscles, allowing you to stay focused for longer. Other health benefits brought on by standing while you work include a loss of up to 200 calories per day! In fact, the DeskStand™ is changing the way we choose to work so much that it is now endorsed by Chiropractors and associated with wellness and the leading of a healthy lifestyle. Flat packed for easy assembly and shipping, the adjustable wooden DeskStand™ is as easy on the eye as it is on the pocket. The most affordable, high quality standing desk made in South Africa. Note: As of July 2020 we have decided to cover ALL import duties on your behalf :-). #truestory Thank you for your support. - Ryan Roberts (Founder)