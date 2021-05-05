Yaheetech

Adjustable Pu Leather Office Chair

$71.99

【COMFORTABLE SEAT & BACKREST】: The seat and backrest cast in one piece. They are made from solid molded foam and high-quality PU leather with good stitching. The chair is supported by metal legs on five casters. All these are designed to improve your seating comfort. 【QUALITY MATERIALS】: Our rolling office chair is made from quality materials. The office chair is covered by PU leather and the mainframe of the chair is metal. The seat is filled with comfy foam, and the convenient casters are plastic and rubber and metal. These selected materials ensure you much comfort and stability. 【SMOOTH 360° SWIVEL】: The 360-degree rotation seat provides convenience when you move from one task to another. This revolving computer chair stands on 5 noise-cancelling casters, which all are made of high-quality plastic and rubber and capable of multidirectional running. 【ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT】: This gas lift office chair is built with a gas lift cylinder to ensure your safety at every height. You can use the adjustment lever beneath the seat to easily lift up the chair to 103cm/40.6inch or push it down to 88.5cm/35inch. 【EASY TO CLEAN】: Thanks to the PU leather surface, it is easy to clean this office chair. Just a wet cloth can wipe the chair clean, no special treatment needed. It is recommended to apply edible oil/engine oil/rust inhibitor to the connection between the air cylinder and the base for lubricating.