Found My Animal

Adjustable Ombre Rope Leash

$64.00 $62.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Upgrade your walk swagger with the Found My Animal Adjustable Ombré Rope Dog Leash. Walks, strolls and runs ahoy! This go-to leash is made with marine-grade rope that’s hand-spliced so it can stand up to hundreds of pounds of pull. For added durability, the ends are also whipped―a nautical technique that adds reinforcement to prevent fraying―so it’s perfect for heavy duty use. The solid brass hardware and lockable carabiner not only look great but are ultra-durable, and the O-rings allow you to adjust the leash to different leash styles―hands-free, with a handle, and even accommodate two dogs. Plus, it’s hand-dyed with care in Brooklyn, NY.