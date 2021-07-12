HUANUO

Adjustable Laptop Stand For Desk

$32.79 $29.89

Buy Now Review It

HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT: Our adjustable laptop stand can be freely adjusted from 3.5 to 16.5 inch in height, allowing you to find a healthy balance between sitting and standing 9 ERGONOMIC ADJUSTABLE ANGLES: With 9 adjustable angles, this laptop desk stand provide different user experiences to maximize each customers needs while reducing back & neck pain SAFE SECURE & DURABLE: This HNLA7 laptop table stand fits notebooks up to 15.6 inch with a 11.4 x 16.5 inch platform and sturdy steel design EASY 2 MINUTE INSTALLATION: You only need to take the standing laptop desk out of the box and attach the screws to the platform and have it up and running in less than 2 minutes EFFECTIVE DESIGN: Built with non-slip padding bar design, a MDF platform & heavy-duty steel materials that increase stability and protects your computer from getting damaged HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand for Desk - Easy to Sit or Stand with 9 Adjustable Angles, Laptop Riser Reduces Neck Pain, Fits 15.6 Inch Laptop & Notebook, Height Adjustable Computer & Tablet Riser Stand for Home Office Use