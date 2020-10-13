Coomaxx

Adjustable Laptop Stand

$32.99 $25.99

Buy Now Review It

Adjustable in 6 Levels & Ergonomic--6 adjustable heights adjustments laptop stand options (angles adjust 18 to 35 degrees ) will hold your notebook at an ergonomic angle design which adjust to suit the best visual and prevent eyestrain and even eliminate hand fatigue. Reduces Heat Buildup-- Aluminum's high heat conductivity can Absorb and Conduction heat from the MacBook,and enables MacBook stand to serve as a heat sink.By lifting laptop off the desktop, it dissipates heat buildup and keeps the laptop stand cooler, easing the strain on the battery and internal components, keep your laptop stand running in good condition. Wide Compatibility--The portable tablet stand fits for 10 inch to 17 inch Laptops/Notebook computers and tablet, like MacBook, iMac, iPad, iPhone, Microsoft Surface Pro, Galaxy Tab, Notebook, ThinkPad, Lenovo, Dell, HP, ASUS and more. High Quality & Anti-slip Design--Coomaxx Loptop Stand is made of aluminum alloy material. Low center of gravity design and hooks keep the stand stable in safety. The surface of the bracket is covered with rubber protective stickers. It has anti-slip function and provides strong stability so that your equipment will not slip easily. Warranty Servic--24-hour customer consultation mail service, 1 year quality warranty. The Coomaxx Loptop Stand is designed to be ventilated to prevent your equipment from overheating, and the surface of the bracket is covered with a non-slip sticker to prevent the device from slipping. Made of aluminum alloy environmentally friendly materials, Loptop Stand is small, lightweight, easy to carry and foldable for any occasion. Loptop Stand is suitable for different devices, such as laptops of different sizes and tablets. Designed to be ergonomic, the Loptop Stand adjusts height and reduces stress on the shoulders and waist of the body. effectively protecting your spine, preventing vision loss and eliminating hand fatigue. Specifications 1. Material: Aluminum alloy 2. Size: 24cm*23cm*2mm 3. Color: Silve 4. Weight: 620g