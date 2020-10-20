The Buddy System

Adjustable Hands Free Dog Leash, Hand Leash For Running, Jogging And Training Service Dog Made In Usa By The Buddy System

The Buddy System Hands Free Leash System is an innovative, hands free dog leash designed for walkers, runners, hikers, trainers ...anyone who wants both hands free, yet, desires to take along their best friend. The Buddy System Hands Free Leash System is set apart from other hands-free leash systems by its built in safety mechanisms and the ability to store the unused leash on the belt when the dog is off-leash. This Buddy Systems is available in 2 versions: the Regular Dog System (for dogs greater than 20 pounds) and the Small Dog System (for dogs less than 20 pounds). The basic leash system includes an adjustable belt, adjustable leash, 2 belt attachments, and collar attachment. The Regular Dog System is available in 3 adjustable belt sizes which can accommodate waist from 22" to 60". The Small Dog System is offered only in Black with 1 adjustable belt size accommodating waist from 27 to 50. Regular Dog System Sizing: Regular Size: 22-40" waist, Large Size: 27-50" waist, X-Large: 33-60" waist