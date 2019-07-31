Whitmor

Adjustable Drawer Dividers - Drawer Organizers (set Of 2)

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

Whitmor's Adjustable Drawer Dividers Set of Two in white are already assembled and ready to adjust and place in your drawers. They can be adjusted vertically or horizontally creating organization while optimizing space in most standard sized drawers. These dividers also feature non-slip grips on each end with the capability to adjust from 12.88 to 21.75 inches. This creates a clean, ready to use storage space ideal for the kitchen, bathroom, dresser, vanity or even desks. Easy to clean, just wipe with a damp cloth and towel dry. Dimensions: 12.88 L x 2.0 W x 3.5 H inches. Whitmor is a 4th generation family-owned and operated business. Since 1946, Whitmor has been dedicated to bringing organization home by creating products that simplify everyday life. Ensuring that those products are built with integrity, value, and innovation is our commitment to you. And our promise is that we will always be here for you should you ever need us as we stand behind our product 100%. Whitmor customer service is available in English and Spanish Monday through Friday from 8am - 4:30pm CST. Call us and we will gladly assist you in your language. Â You may contact Whitmor toll-free at 1-888-944-8667 or via email at help@whitmor.com.