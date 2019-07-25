Amlrt

Adjustable Door-hanging Laundry Hamper

Amlrt adjustable hanging laundry basket with stainless steel hook-and-door laundry basket,makes your home clean and beautiful. Lightweight, durable and tear resistant. Double suture seams will allow the laundry basket to securely hold the garment. Two reinforced adjustable handles and two additional stainless steel hooks allow the bag to be hung on the door for easy storage.19" x 31"Large size will easily hold enough for the average load of washing. Back side zipper to easily drop out washing or easy to carry to the laundry.This laundry bag is convenient and compact, which is good for you without much space.