Sweetnight

Adjustable Bamboo Charcoal Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

Easy to Care & Money Back Machine/hand washable pillowcase. Shredded foam pillow will not become lumpy or go flat. We believe you deserve a good rest & have confidence that you will love it, which is why we offer hassle-free refund & with our product, if you aren't 100% satisfied. Easily Customizable Height! How?-Unzip the removable cover and inner case-Add or remove filling until the preferred level of loft that suits your style. Neck Support Pillow- Pain Relief! Ergonomic and high-density memory foam pillow prevents neck and back pain, since it keeps your head and shoulder balanced and properly aligned, helps in tossing & turning, insomnia, migraines, and lessens snoring. Best choice for all sleeping positions, especially for side sleepers. What benefits will you get from Sweet night shredded bamboo charcoal memory foam pillow?-CertiPUR-US Certified Foam for comfort, safety and durability. Worry-free to sleep on. -Breathable rayon cotton cover, premium material ensures safety as well as allows you to sleep comfortably. What is in the box?1x Standard Size shredded foam bed pillow1x User Manual & Card Note: - To your remains valid, please follow the directions in the manual accordingly. - If the pillow initially has a slight odor, don't worry, it's normal with newly manufactured foam. Let it air out in a ventilated place, odor will dissipate fast. - 24/7 email customer service