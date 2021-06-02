Madewell

Adirondack Short Overalls

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made from denim with an authentic rigid look and a touch of sitting-friendly vertical stretch, these short overalls are a warm-weather take on our favorite one-piece—frayed hems give 'em that had-them-since-high-school look. True to size. Front rise: 11 1/2"; inseam: 2 3/4". 99% cotton/1% polyurethane denim. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MC663