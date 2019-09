Dodo Bar Or

Adinna Paisley-print Swimsuit

£225.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Dodo Bar Ors black Adinna swimsuit is patterned with a paisley print that will imbue your poolside edit with exotic charm. Its crafted from lightweight technical jersey with a flattering four-way stretch and has side panel ruching and a deeply-scooped back that balances the low-cut legs. Wear it with lustrous cropped trousers and tan leather sandals for a nostalgic mood.