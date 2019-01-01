Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Adina's Jewels
Adina’s Jewels Evil Eye Necklace
£42.16
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A lucky addition to your necklace layering game, this sparkling little eye pendant represents the ancient symbol of mystic protection.
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS CURVE
Padlock Necklace
£6.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Parpala Jewelry
Mother Pearl Crescent Moon Necklace
$88.00
from
Parpala Jewelry
BUY
Shashi
Crescent Necklace
$60.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
LittlePancakes
Secret Compartment Acorn Necklace
$41.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Adina’s Jewels
Adina's Jewels
Double Row Synthetic Turquoise Huggie Earrings
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Double Initial Block Necklace
$155.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Necklaces
Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$285.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
The Giving Keys
Mini Key Necklace
$45.00
from
The Giving Keys
BUY
Precious Metal Prints
Fingerprint Pendant Necklace Kit
$79.95
from
The Grommet
BUY
Catching Wildflowers
14k Gold Filled Raw Citrine Necklace
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted