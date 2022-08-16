Dr. Martens

Adina Platform Oxford

$159.99

DESCRIPTION Highlight a casual look with the effortless edge of the Adina platform oxford from Dr. Martens. This leather pair sports a classic silhouette with a twist, offering a bold addition to your wardrobe. Item # 531099 UPC # 190665511109 FEATURES Leather upper Adjustable buckle strap closure Round toe Mesh fabric lining 1.5" platform, 2" molded block heel Dr. Martens Air Cushion rubber lug sole Imported