Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Adidas

Adilette Sandals

$40.00
At Adidas
A transitional style for your everyday activities. In the locker room or on the street, these sandals feature adjustable straps and an ultra-soft footbed for total comfort. The modern, sport-inspired design gives a clean look.
Featured in 1 story
29 Wearable Summer Sandals For Under $50
by Emily Ruane