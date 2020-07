Adie

Adie Large Front Basket With Holder

Product Description Key Features: Black basket with metal holder. Suitable for most road and mountain bikes. Supplied with hanger. Dimensions: height 22.5cm” – top 40.5 cm x 25 cm tapering to bottom 30.5 cm x 16.5cm Occasionally, without notice, manufacturers change product design and/or specifications.