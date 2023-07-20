Adidas X Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers

Trending adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers adidas teams up with Wales Bonner to present this updated take on the iconic Samba sneakers. They're made from silver-tone patent leather with a mirror effect that lends them a futuristic look. The signature 3-Stripes – in crochet form – and a Wales Bonner print appear side by side while the oversized tongue plays host to a dually branded motif to cement the collaborative nature of the design. Highlights silver-tone leather patent finish metallic effect logo print to the side signature 3-Stripes logo logo-print tongue oversize tongue round toe front lace-up fastening flat rubber sole These styles are supplied by a premium sneaker marketplace. Stocking only the most sought-after footwear, they source and curate some of the most hard to find sneakers from around the world. Composition Outer: Patent Leather 100% Sole: Rubber 100% Lining: Fabric 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 20274251 Brand style ID: IG8181