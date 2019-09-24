Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals Originals Tote Iii Backpack

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Convertible tote that can also be worn as a backpack.Main compartment with zippered closure.Internal mesh pocket with zipper closure.Side slip pockets for water bottles and smaller items.External zipper pocket. Webbing tote handles.Adjustable shoulder straps for backpack carry.100% polyester.Imported.This product may have a manufacturer's warranty. Please visit the manufacturer's website or contact us at warranty@support.zappos.com for full manufacturer warranty details.Measurements: Bottom Width: 10 in. Depth: 5 in. Height: 15 1⁄2 in. Strap Length: 32 1⁄2 in. Strap Drop: 15 in. Handle Length: 14 in. Handle Drop: 4 1⁄4 in. Weight: 12.2 oz.