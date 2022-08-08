Low Support 3 Stripe Bra

£32.99 £17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sports Direct

adidas Low Support 3 Stripe Bra Ladies This adidas Low Support 3 Stripe Bra comes in a strappy fit, with a racerback design, a scoop neck, a wire-free construction and a breathable stretchy underband for fantastic comfort, this is suitable for low impact activities and workouts. Finished with the adidas 3 stripes down the front for an athletic finish. Product code: 342824