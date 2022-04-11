United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Adicolor Classics Tight Summer Dress
$45.00
At Adidas
The '90s are back with this adidas dress — but only the good parts. Like that classic pop star swagger. Or the flash of sports, served up here with signature 3-Stripes lining the sides and a small adidas Trefoil on the chest. Then there's the low back, a contrast against the higher neckline. Wear it on its own, or if you want to go full '90s, just layer a contrast tee underneath.