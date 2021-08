Adicolor Classics Collegiate Pants

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adidas

There's something about that wide-leg flow that just signals ease and casual sophistication. These pants are made in a relaxed fit from the same fabric as the iconic Beckenbauer, one of adidas' most famed track suits. Signature 3-Stripes and a small Trefoil drive home their sports heritage. This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials.