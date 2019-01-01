For his third season in collaboration with Adidas Originals, Alexander Wang found the beauty in imperfection by experimenting with flaws in the production process of his sportswear-inspired collection. Expect perma-wrinkled fabrics, uneven prints, and pieces that appear to have been recently excavated from deadstock inventory. These orange Adibreak track pants feature creases, side pockets, a signature three stripe detail and an upside-down trefoil logo. Designer colour: BORANG/WHITE Imported Designer Style ID: DP1052 Farfetch ID: 13055269