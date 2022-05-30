United States
Adia Zebra-print Skirt
$263.00
At Farfetch
The Details New Season ROTATE Adia zebra-print skirt In contrasting blue and black hues, a bold zebra print appears as an all-over design on this Rotate skirt. Complemented by a relaxed wrap-style silhouette, it adds a lively finish to the piece. Highlights blue/black zebra print wrap design side tie fastening ankle-length Composition outer: Polyamide 95%, Elastane 5% lining: Polyamide 95%, Elastane 5% washing instructions Hand Wash Brand style ID: RT1097 Wearing The model is 1.77 m wearing size 36 (EU)