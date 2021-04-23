Lopww

Adhesive Reusable Mini Laptop Stand

$14.99 $12.99

MINI PORTABLE: This mini portable laptop stand has a light and stylish appearance, the size is 59x54x4.3mm, weighs 29g and does not take up extra space. It is not only exquisite and portable, but also convenient to carry. It is the best choice for office travel and vacation COMFORTABLE HEAT DISSIPATION: The foldable mini laptop stand is light and invisible. It can separate the laptop from the table and cover only a small part of the bottom of the laptop, which can better improve the heat dissipation efficiency and angle adjustment is possible depengding on the stiking positions ,and the ergonomic design makes it more comfortable to use STURDY SURPORT:The stand of the mini notebook computer is made of a special PU plus magnet combined material and an automatic shaft structure the angle can be adjusted according to different positions, The maximum load capacity is 8kg, which is sturdy while being foldable. Stably supports any type of laptop REPEATED USING: Using removable, use 3M reusable adhesive, it can be separated and reattached multiple times with the same effective adhesive force without leaving any traces on the laptop riser PERFECT WARRATY: Please rest assured to buy our computer stand. Our product is made of sturdy, reusable PU material. The product has a one-year warranty and a 30-day refund period. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We will reply you within 24 hours within working days.