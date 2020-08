Koral

Aden Legging

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Koral

Description Mid-rise figure forming legging with logo elastic at waistband. Signature Infinity fabric. Fit & Feel Mid-rise figure-forming legging with logo elastic waistband Meant for High performance. Model wearing size S Model Measurements: Height 5'9", Waist 24", Bust 32", Hips 34" Fabric & Care Fabric: Infinity - 85% Polymide, 15% Xtra Life Lycra Sport Technology: Chlorine resistant, Color absolute, H20 friendly, Quick drying Machine wash cold. Wash with like colors. Tumble dry low. No bleach. MADE IN USA