Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
promoted
MARE POUR TOI
Sequin Faux Wrap Dress
$249.00
$149.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
There's no easier way to look your sparkling best than with this flowy wrap-style dress with a sequin-covered design that comes to life in the light.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Satin Robe Wrap Dress
$148.00
$69.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Reformation
Lacey Midi Dress
$248.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BHLDN
Thompson Dress
$168.00
$100.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Knotted Lurex Dress
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Dresses
Wilfred
Rivers Dress
C$158.00
C$126.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Little Moon
Mini Belted Shirt Dress
C$168.00
C$134.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Endless Summer
Made For You Maxi Dress
$98.00
$49.00
from
Free People
BUY
Wilfred
Ruched Mesh Dress
$158.00
$126.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted