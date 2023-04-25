Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Ottoman Hands
Adelina Beaded Pearl And Turquoise Necklace
£62.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ottoman Hands
Need a few alternatives?
Ottoman Hands
Goddess Aphrodite Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
£139.00
Ottoman Hands
Maje x Éliou
Maje X Éliou Bead Necklace
BUY
$230.00
Maje
Maje x Éliou
Maje X Éliou Bead Necklace
BUY
$230.00
Maje
Maje x Éliou
Maje X Éliou Bead Necklace
BUY
$230.00
Maje
More from Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Goddess Aphrodite Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
£139.00
Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Tanrica Gold Bangle Bracelet With Turquoise Beads
BUY
£65.00
Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Della Pearl Band Ring
BUY
£65.00
Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Alessia Turquoise Chain Huggie Earrings
BUY
£55.00
Ottoman Hands
More from Necklaces
Ottoman Hands
Goddess Aphrodite Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
£139.00
Ottoman Hands
Ottoman Hands
Adelina Beaded Pearl And Turquoise Necklace
BUY
£62.00
Ottoman Hands
Maje x Éliou
Maje X Éliou Bead Necklace
BUY
$230.00
Maje
Maje x Éliou
Maje X Éliou Bead Necklace
BUY
$230.00
Maje
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted