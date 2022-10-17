Bronx and Banco | Free People

Style No. 65208456; Color Code: 010 So lovely in a gorgeous lace fabrication, this stunning maxi dress is featured in a V-neck, puff-sleeved silhouette with empire waistline and exaggerated side slit for added shape. Partially lined design Padded shoulders Back zip closure Removable leather belt Bronx and Banco Inspired by global travel, exotic locations, unique characters and cosmopolitan adventures, Bronx and Banco is full of feminine, fun, flamboyant and flattering silhouettes that reflect a worldly individual who is the ideal blend of strength, confidence and trend. Care/Import Dry Clean Only Import