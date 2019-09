Molly Goddard

Adelaide Shirred Cotton Midi Dress

Molly Goddards fascination with intricate shirring was sparked during her time studying childrens clothing at Central Saint Martins and this red cotton-poplin Adelaide midi dress is a charming rendition of the trope. Its crafted in London exclusively for MATCHESFASHION.COM with a ruffled square neckline and a slender waist. Wear it with ballet flats for an al fresco lunch.