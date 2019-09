Soia & Kyo

Adelaida Slim Fit Maxi-length Classic Wool Coat

$550.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soia & Kyo

ADELAIDA by SOIA & KYO is a slim fit maxi length classic wool coat. Elegant and refined, with a classic notch collar and versatile waist belt. Constructed with our signature stretch printed lining, this season go-to can be worn belted for timeless appeal or open for a modern flair.