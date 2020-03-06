Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Kate Spade
Adel Large Tote
$329.00
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At kate spade
Description you know this tote holds your everyday stuff like a wallet, keys, phone, sunglasses. it also holds: two red lipsticks, $6 in change, 11 crumpled receipts, an avocado…
Need a few alternatives?
Nails Inc.
Keep It Tonal
$22.00
from
Nails Inc.
BUY
H&M
Shopper
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Rothy's
The Essential Tote In Sage Green
C$373.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Betty Tinsle Swag Bag
£295.00
£119.00
from
kate spade
BUY
Kate Spade
Pearl Ear Crawlers
£45.00
from
kate spade
BUY
Kate Spade
Glitter Mini Canteen Bag
$258.00
from
kate spade
BUY
Kate Spade
Cameron Street Alli
$128.00
$64.00
from
kate spade
BUY
More from Totes
Nails Inc.
Keep It Tonal
$22.00
from
Nails Inc.
BUY
H&M
Shopper
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Rothy's
The Essential Tote In Sage Green
C$373.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted