Madewell

Addition Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket

$138.00

At Madewell

Crafted of quilted (and recycled) fabric, our latest puffer is filled with PrimaLoft® insulation, a warm-as-down alternative made of 100 percent recycled content (aka we're keeping plastic bottles out of landfills with this style). Complete with a hood, it has an adjustable drawstring hem and it packs into a handy neck pillow. Layering bonus: This modular jacket was designed to fit perfectly over the coordinating sherpa vest (like a coziness sandwich). Regular fit. Body length: 26 1/2". Full-length sleeves. Outer: 100% recycled pre-consumer polyamide. Do Well: Made with eco-friendly PrimaLoft® insulation, a warm-as-down alternative made of 100% recycled content. Machine wash. Import. NB254