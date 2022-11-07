Krista Ritchie

Addicted To You

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

The TikTok sensation Addicted to You, now in a print edition with special bonus material! She's addicted to sex. He's addicted to booze...the only way out is rock bottom. Fall in love with Lily and Lo in this edgy new adult romance set in a world of lust, fame, swoon-worthy men, and friendships that run deeper than blood in this special edition with bonus materials-in print only! No one would suspect shy Lily Calloway's biggest secret. While everyone is dancing at college bars, Lily stays in the bathroom. To get laid. Her compulsion leads her to one-night stands, steamy hookups and events she shamefully regrets. The only person who knows her secret happens to have one of his own. Loren Hale's best friend is his bottle of bourbon. Lily comes at a close second. For three years, they've pretended to be in a real relationship, hiding their addictions from their families. They've mastered the art of concealing flasks and random guys that filter in and out of their apartment. But as they sink beneath the weight of their addictions, they cling harder to their destructive relationship and wonder if a life together, for real, is better than a lie. Strangers and family begin to infiltrate their guarded lives, and with new challenges, they realize they may not just be addicted to alcohol and sex. Their real vice may be each other. Read more