Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Dior

Addicted To Glow Deep Glow Set ($93 Value)

$70.00
At Nordstrom
A perfect trio of lip products for a deep lip glow that deliver intense color and shine, presented in a chic pouch.
Featured in 1 story
21 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals At The Nordstrom Sale
by Samantha Sasso