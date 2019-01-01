Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Backpacks for Fall
Parisa Wang
Addicted Backpack
$235.00
$201.58
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
A sturdy canvas Parisa backpack with a smooth leather base. A large buckle tab fastens over the zip top. Lined, 3-pocket interior. Adjustable shoulder straps.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Danielle Nicole
Sloane Snake-embossed Faux-leather Combo Backpack In Bone
$88.00
from
Cusp
BUY
DETAILS
Mansur Gavriel
Backpack
$645.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
DETAILS
Missguided
Londunn + Missguided White Faux Leather Drawstring Bag
$29.00
from
Missguided
BUY
DETAILS
Joy Gryson
Backpack
$398.00
from
Joy Gryson
BUY
More from Parisa Wang
DETAILS
Parisa Wang
Addicted Bracelet Bag
$245.00
$220.50
from
Parisa Wang
BUY
DETAILS
Parisa Wang
Addicted Bucket Bag
$355.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Parisa Wang
Parisa Wang Bucket Bag
$295.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Parisa Wang
Addicted Backpack
$385.00
from
Parisa Wang
BUY
More from Backpacks
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Nylon Tote Backpack
$178.00
$69.30
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
State Bags
Kane
$85.00
from
State Bags
BUY
DETAILS
Vintage
Vintage '90s Gingham Mini Backpack
$22.12
from
asos marketplace
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Weekender
$245.00
from
Away
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted