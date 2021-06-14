Youth To The People

Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream

A deeply hydrating moisturiser with superior plant extracts and a pro-grade peptide complex, Youth To The People's Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is formulated for dry, reactive, and sensitive skin. Perfect for those who want to get stressed out skin in check, Youth To The People's Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is a must-try. This ultra-soothing, fragrance-free formula blends an intelligent hydration trio of squalane, jojoba and shea butter for ultra long-lasting, deep hydration that won't clog pores. The cream's adaptogenic extract blend of ashwagandha and fermented reishi mushroom helps skin cope with dryness, irritation, redness, and fine lines and wrinkles while calming peptides keep the skin’s response to environmental stress in check for a happy, healthy and balanced finish.