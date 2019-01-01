Take on a rainy or gloomy day in ultimate comfort when you put on the Adaptive Puffer Jacket from A New Day. This adaptive jacket features a puffer construction with a quilted style, providing you with an extra boost of warmth, and its water-resistant treatment will help keep you protected from the elements. The wheelchair-friendly design has side hook-and-loop fasteners for easy on and off wear, and you can even remove the sleeves of the jacket to transition it into a vest, making this a versatile and functional piece you'll love having in your closet.