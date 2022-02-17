Nod by Tuft & Needle

Adaptive Foam 8-inch Mattress (queen)

$499.00 $449.10

Buy Now Review It

HIGH-QUALITY INNOVATIVE FOAM: All the benefits of outdated materials like latex and memory foam without the drawbacks like sinking in or sleeping hot. Our foam sleeps cool and is the ideal balance of soft and firm AFFORDABLE WITHOUT CUTTING CORNERS: By focusing in on the main components of great sleep, comfort and support, we were able to make a remarkably comfortable mattress at a price that’s accessible to everyone We're bringing the expertise that we have gained over the last 6 years to our exclusive Nod by Tuft & Needle. Backed by the Tuft & Needle brand, you can expect a beautiful, high-quality product at a fair price, shipped to your door FREE OF HARMFUL CHEMICALS: We go the extra mile to get our mattresses GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified. Our beds are held to the highest of standards and are third party tested and certified to free of harmful chemicals, substances or materials RISK-FREE: Backed by a hassle-free 10-year limited warranty, the Nod by Tuft & Needle also comes with a 100-night sleep trial so you can sleep soundly knowing you can actually take the time you need to decide if this mattress is right for you NOTE: Please allow up to 72 hours for the mattress to fully expand and for any potential odor to dissipate Nod makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. The original Nod mattress is designed with two layers of open cell T&N Adaptive foam that maximize breathability and pressure relief. The first layer is cushy while the underlying layer is more supportive, delivering the perfect balance of soft and firm. Our Adaptive foam sleeps cooler and is more supportive than outdated materials such as memory foam and latex. Backed by a 100-night sleep trial so you can sleep soundly knowing you can actually take the time you need to decide if this mattress is right for you.