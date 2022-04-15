Tempur-Pedic

Adaptive Comfort 3″ Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$399.00 $239.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This product features our softest material, so you get the same pressure-relieving comfort and support found in our mattresses. Whether you’re taking this topper on the road, or refreshing an old or uncomfortable mattress, you’ll be sleeping more deeply for years to come. Features a removable, machine-washable cover and a three-inch thickness for ultimate comfort. Backed by a 10-year limited warranty.