Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Lulu & Georgia

Adana Rug

$297.00$238.00
At Lulu & Georgia
The worldly traditional rug in colors you've never seen before. Featuring geometric medallions and a traditional bordered design, this rug brings a bohemian-chic look to any room. We love the saturated blue hue for a pop of color too.
Featured in 1 story
Shop These Major MLK Day Home Sales
by Elizabeth Buxton