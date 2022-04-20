Etta Avenue

Adan Task Chair

$599.99 $189.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This task chair features rich channel tufting and a sleek gold base for the right amount of glam style in your home office. It's made from solid and engineered wood, and it's built on a five-pronged iron base for smooth movement across carpeting. This foam-filled chair showcases recessed arms and a waterfall seat that's wrapped in velvet upholstery in your choice of color. It also has a swivel design that makes it easy to go from one project to the next. Plus, this chair includes a seat height adjustment lever so you can sit comfortably.