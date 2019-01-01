Product Sku: 49269459 ; Color Code: 066 Not the most intricate, but certainly the cutest, this a-ok tarot card deck illustrated by ADAMJK features all 78 major + minor arcana. Totally agnostic and made for all genders, races + ethnicities, this deck interprets the traditional tarot mainstays with ADAMJKs signature style. 78 glossy pink cards with an accompanying instructional booklet. About ADAMJK Adam J. Kurtz (aka @ADAMJK) is an artist and author whose illustrative work is rooted in honesty, humor... See More