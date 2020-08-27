Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve Warming Rabbit G

$89.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Warms Up For The Ultimate G-Spot Massage! The vibration you love + soothing warmth! Meet the rabbit that gets as hot & bothered as you do! As you explore each one of this naughty silicone rabbit’s multiple vibration functions, you’ll feel its shaft’s inner ridges heat up – all the way to an arousing 107.6 degrees. As the gentle warmth radiates through you, its curvy G-Spot tip and powerful clitoral stimulator rub your hot spots the right way! Dual stimulation rabbit with warming feature Curvy 5 function vibrating shaft for maximum G-Spot stimulation Warmth radiates from inner ridges of shaft Takes 3 minutes to reach soothing warmth, heats to max of 107.6 F Flexible 5 function vibrating clitoral stimulator Mix and match shaft and clitoral stimulator settings with independent controls Made from smooth, luxurious silicone 8.5” total length, 4.5” insertable shaft 1.3” diameter G-Spot tip Waterproof Includes USB charging cable Adam & Eve knows just how to heat things up. And with the Warming Rabbit G, you’ll experience erotic vibrating bliss plus arousing warmth – all in one pretty, sexy vibe. How does it work? Make sure your Warming Rabbit G is fully charged with the included USB charging cable. Insert the charging pin in to the center of the flower on the back side of the controller. Disconnect, then press the center button. An LED light lets you know it’s on and warming up. In minutes, you’ll feel the warmth radiating from the raised bump in the inner center of the shaft. This gentle warmth is amazing at banishing tension and creating incredible arousal. (It also makes play in colder temperatures extra fun.) Tap the upper arrow button to turn on the vibrating clitoral stimulator. Keep tapping to explore all 5 settings: low vibration, high vibration, steady pulsation, quick pulsation, and escalation. Tap one more time to turn off the vibes. Use the lower arrow button to turn on the shaft’s vibration. A tip-focused motor concentrates pleasure right against your G-Spot. It’s got the same 5 vibration settings. Make sur