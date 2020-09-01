Adam and Eve

Adam & Eve Twisted Love Glass Dildo

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

4 Stimulating Features Will Drive You Both Wild! Experience a lifetime of fun with this glass dildo! A great toy for men and women alike, this versatile glass dildo will help you discover new levels of pleasure! • Double-ended glass toy offers something fun for everyone • Main shaft is gently curved to serve as a G-Spot or prostate stimulator • Plug-shaped shaft ideal for backdoor fun or sharing with a partner • Blue swirls run up and down both ends for additional stimulation • Heat it up for a soothing massage or Cool it down for spine-tingling thrills • Dildo measures 1.75 inches wide and 9 inches long, from top to bottom • Curved main shaft measures 1.25 inches wide and 5.5 inches long, insertable • Plug-shaped end measures 1.25 inches wide and 3.25 inches long, insertable • Handmade with shatter-resistant glass for an extremely durable toy The incredibly versatile Adam & Eve Twisted Love Glass Dildo comes with four stimulating features to drive you wild! First, the main shaft gently curves upward into a tapered tip that makes an ideal G-Spot for her and a prostate stimulator for him. And the long shaft makes it easy to reach your hot spot, whichever one you might be after! Second, the plug-shaped end is ideal for backdoor fun all on its own. The classic plug shape allows you to hold the toy in place for long-lasting fun by yourself or while sharing with your partner. Third, both ends are covered with a stimulating blue swirl texture. The colorful feature twists up and down the curved main as well as the plug to take your fun to the next level! Fourth, the Twisted Love Glass Dildo naturally retains heat and cold. This opens up a whole new world of sensations and stimulation for you to try. Start by running warm water over the dildo to heat it up. This gives your toy a more natural feel and makes for an amazing massage at the same time. Then stick your toy in the fridge for a few minutes to cool it off. The chilly sensation is great for spine-tingling and nipple-raising thrills. It feels just like an ice cube,