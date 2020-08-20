Adam and Eve

Adam & Eve The Joystick Rechargeable Wand

$59.95

14" Flexible Wand Bends In Half… And Both Ends Vibrate! No other double-ended vibrator bends or flexes like this… so you can enjoy it with your lover or by yourself! Double-ended vibe flexes easily for solo or shared play Extra-long shaft for extended reach Boasts 2 vibrating motors – one in each end Play with 7 distinct vibration modes Waterproof for wet and wild play Measures 1.5 inches wide by 14.5 inches long from top to bottom Made from soft and body-friendly silicone Rechargeable vibe runs for up to 1 hour; USB charger included The Couples Joystick Rechargeable Wand can bend and flex any way you want it – allowing you to share the powerful vibrations with your lover… or keep them all for yourself! The super-flexible Joystick bends almost in half – making it one of the most bendable vibrators we’ve ever sold. You can easily share it with a partner in a variety of different positions – including doggy, missionary or cowgirl. It also makes a great double dildo since the flexible shaft can adjust to your actions! Or you can double your stimulation during solo play! With this flexibility and the Joystick’s extra-long shaft, you can finally stimulate those hard-to-reach erogenous zones for unbeatable thrills! Inspired by double dildos, Adam & Eve’s Couples Joystick Rechargeable Wand comes with 2 vibrating motors – one located in each end for maximum power and pleasure. You can pick from 7 different vibration modes, including multiple speeds and pulsating patterns. Simply press the button in the middle to turn the vibrator on and cycle through the vibration options. Hold the button down when you’re done to turn the vibrator off. The dual-ended wand is fully waterproof so you can use it in the shower as a fun way to start your day or while relaxing in the tub after work. The watertight seal makes the vibe easy to clean too. The double-ended vibrating dildo measures 1.5 inches wide by 14.5 inches long. It’s made from soft and super-flexible silicone, a hypoallergenic material prized among sex toy users for its body-