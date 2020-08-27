Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Spank Me Paddle

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Tie Up Your Lover For Sexy Spankings! An exclusive kinky kit from Adam & Eve! Search Scarlet Couture to check out other items in our bondage collection Equip yourself for hot bondage fantasies with this naughty paddle! The Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Spank Me Paddle is just the right size and texture for spanking. Just a flick of the wrist sends this lightweight vegan leather paddle swishing through the air until it meets your lover’s most sensitive spots. And if your playmate needs to be tied down? Just unwind the scarlet rope from the paddle’s handle and use it to bind wrists, ankles, and more. It’s like getting two hot bondage toys in one. • Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Spank Me Paddle • 14 ½” long x 3 ¼” wide paddle • Made from supple vegan leather • Flexible for soft or firm spankings • Textured on one side, smooth on the other • Unwind scarlet rope around handle for bondage games • 90” rope can be used to tie wrists or ankles Explore endless erotic possibilities with this sexy vegan leather paddle and rope set! The Spank Me Paddle is just the right size and strength for totally pleasurable bondage play. Made from lightweight yet durable vegan leather, the paddle is flexible yet firm – so it makes a fantastic sound when it kisses your lover’s sexy skin. The paddle’s flat square striking surface covers more area to give you maximum impact. When you’re in the mood to tie up (or be tied up by) your lover, just look to the Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Spank Me Paddle handle. What looks like a textured pattern unwinds to reveal 90” of binding rope! Use it to tie your playmate’s wrists together or to the bedpost. You can even have your lover bend over a bench and tie their wrists to their ankles to put them completely under your seductive control. Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Spank Me Paddle makes a versatile addition to your own naughty bondage toy collection.