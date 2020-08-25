Adam and Eve

Adam & Eve Rechargeable G-gasm Curve

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

The Rechargeable G-Gasm Curve comes with an amazing 36 stimulating vibration modes, more than some vibes twice its price! Your G-Spot won’t know what hit it! The modes include pulsation, escalation, different patterns, and more. There are vibration modes for relaxing massages, edging, foreplay, sex, masturbation, and several custom-made for G-Spot Os. Whatever you want, you can be sure the G-Gasm Curve has a vibration mode to fill your needs!