Slippery & Smooth For Long Lasting Pleasure! Same Great Lube In A New Bottle! Super-slippery Adam & Eve Personal Lubricant provides slick strokes in a water-soluble, condom-compatible formula you’ll love. It protects sensitive skin at the same time. You can use this lube safely with all types of adult toys, condoms, and other items. We've created Adam & Eve's Personal Lubricants based on experience –– over 40 years of customer satisfaction. That's time-tested quality! • Adam & Eve Personal Lubricant • Created for Adam & Eve customers • For sensual lubrication and pleasure • Protects sensitive areas of your body • Water-based • Light and slippery formulation • Silky-smooth feel • Never sticky or tacky • Easy clean up • Safe for all sex toys, latex compatible • Great for stroker and masturbator sleeves • Available only from Adam & Eve It's easy to use A&E Personal Lubricant. Start with a dab and apply more as needed. Try using Adam & Eve Personal Lubricant for masturbation and foreplay to keep his penis and her clit and vagina safe from abrasion –– and ready for more sexual activity! Apply some Adam & Eve Personal Lubricant to any of your sex toys –– vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, ben-wa balls, strap-ons and penis rings –– for greater comfort and even more tantalizing stimulation. It's water-based formula is safe with any and all kinds of sex toys. After the party's over, clean your sex toys with Adam & Eve 4-In-1 Pure & Clean Toy Cleaner. Its anti-bacterial formula deodorizes, disinfects, sanitizes any sex toy safely, with ease. Get more out of your adult sex toy investment with this alcohol free, non greasy cleaner! Adam & Eve recommends its exclusive Personal Lubricant formula to men, women and couples who want worry free lubrication and orgasm-friendly stimulation while protecting sensitive areas of skin at the same time. Ingredients: Purified Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Sodium Carboxy Methylcellulose, Propylparaben, Methylparaben.