Adam and Eve

Extra Power That Doesn't Stop Until You Do! As seen in Tristan Taormino's Guide to Kinky Sex Couples Tired of vibrators that aren’t strong enough, or ones that run through batteries faster than you can enjoy them? The Adam & Eve Massaging Vibrator is strong enough for even the most demanding user, and never requires a single battery change! This wand style massager provides deep, satisfying vibrations at both low and high speeds for a multitude of sensual applications. • Super Strong Dual Speeds • Long Handle For Easy Maneuvering • Cord measures 5.5 feet long • Flexible Ball Spring Head • Plug In Power Never Runs Low The vibrator’s easy to hold long handle allows you to angle the wide tip for powerful purring against the clitoris that will produce wave after wave of climaxes. Use while lying on your back, or lay on top of the tip for an array of sensations no battery powered vibrator can match! A rocker switch in the handle controls the switch between the strong “low” setting that’s adequate for most users, and the powerful “high” setting for those that like their vibes a little stronger. The power cord measures five and a half feet for plenty of wiggle room; just plug into the wall and enjoy the massager intimately, or with a partner for sensual and relaxing massage. The flexible neck gently pivots to conform to your body’s curves, and the 2 ½ wide tip offers an erotic surface for sexual exploration. Add a dab of your favorite sex lubricant to the head and experience an amazing combination of slick glide and deep vibration. The massager’s quiet motor is more discreet than some battery operated toys on the market. After each session, simply switch the unit off, unplug, and wipe the tip off thoroughly with a damp cloth before storing. Beginner and advanced user alike will appreciate the powerful effects of this stimulating sex toy, though it may be strong for those that prefer delicate sensations. Upgrade your experience by trying one or all of Adam and Eve’s four specialty attachments, each sold separately.