Adam and Eve

Adam & Eve Lube

$9.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Our Slick & Sexy Bestselling Formula! Made in the USA! Great New Packaging! “Super slick and long lasting, great for toys and anal too.” – Adam & Eve 5-Star Customer Review This super-slippery Adam and Eve lubricant provides slick strokes in a water-soluble, condom-compatible formula you’ll love! Use safely with all types of adult toys, condoms, and other items. Handy no-spill 8 oz. squeeze bottle allows easy, one-hand application — so you’ll never miss a moment of fun! • Adam & Eve Lube • Bestselling water-based lubricant • Extra slick for amazing glide • Lasts longer between applications • Compatible with toys and condoms • Convenient 8oz squeeze bottle • Easy to clean Meet the only sex lube you’ll ever need: Adam & Eve Lube! This bestselling personal lubricant continues to be a customer favorite because it goes on slick, stays slippery, and can keep up with your wildest encounters. How many ways can you use Adam & Eve Lube? You won’t know until you try! This versatile sex lube’s squeeze bottle design makes it easy to apply some to your lover’s skin for sensual erotic massage – and lets you add extra lubricant just where you want it during sex to keep your strokes wet and wild. Need more moisture? Apply more Adam & Eve lube. Or refresh your lube at any time by applying a few drops of water. You can also take this water-based personal lubricant for a spin with your favorite sex toys. Adam & Eve Lube is compatible with all types of toys and condoms, so you can get your groove on with confidence. Use Adam & Eve Lube to get your favorite strokers, dongs, vibrators, and anal sex toys wetter than ever for better-than-ever orgasms! Since Adam & Eve Lube is water-based, it’s non-staining and so easy to clean. Just wash with mild soap and water. Ingredients: Glycerin, Water (Aqua), Cellulose Gum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben.