Adam & Eve Glass Anal Training Trio

Train That Tail With Slick, Smooth Glass – For More Anal Fun! Newbies and pros alike will love this naughty trio of glass anal plugs! Great for training (or re-training) those special muscles for better control, strength and endurance. It's a pelvic floor workout with many sexual health benefits. • Glass Anal Training Trio • 3 different sized anal plugs • Made from durable tempered borosilicate glass • Non-allergenic, non-porous • Makes a great gift Lube up and start with the Small Plug (4.5" x 1.15"). Smooth and naturally slick glass is a backdoor thrill you'll love. Use any lube you like, it's impossible to hurt this material. With proper care, glass sex toys can last years beyond their plastic counterparts. Then, only when you've conquered the Small Plug, move up to the thrilling Medium Plug (4.75" x 1.35") and feel your pucker embrace the challenge. By the time your butt hits that Large Plug (5.75" x 1.55") you're well on your way to becoming an Anal Master (or Anal Mistress). Chill or warm glass for even more stimulation. Use with any lube you like, because it's 100% tempered glass. And your glass plugs are dishwasher safe, too. Anal plugs like your Adam & Eve Glass Anal Training Trio are fun just by themselves. They're also great for training you or your partner (or both!) for greater flexibility during backdoor sex, anal toy play, and for "pegging" or prostate play for men. Curious about anal play? Ready to resume backdoor shenanigans and hi-jinx? Be prepared! Make sure you have your own Adam & Eve Glass Anal Training Trio at the ready.